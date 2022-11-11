American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $154.75 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

