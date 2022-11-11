Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $331.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $333.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.62.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

