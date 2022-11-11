AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.61-$5.63 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,130. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.