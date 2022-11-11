AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Down 4%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.96 and last traded at $114.96. 9,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 654,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

