Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 336,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $695.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 37.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 359,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 98,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

