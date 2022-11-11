Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cronos Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRON. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.88 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

