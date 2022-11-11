Analysts Offer Predictions for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

