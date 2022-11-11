Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bandwidth (BAND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND):

11/2/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00.

10/11/2022 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 2,502,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,099. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $551.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after buying an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 278,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

