Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 509.17

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($5.98).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AV shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 437.40 ($5.04) on Friday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The company has a market capitalization of £12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Insider Activity

About Aviva

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). Also, insider Andrea Blance bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($74,611.40). Insiders have acquired 41,992 shares of company stock worth $17,018,528 over the last ninety days.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

