Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $300.95

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 8.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

