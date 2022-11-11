Analysts Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) PT at $43.50

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLFF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of STLFF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

