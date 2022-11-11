Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) PT at $92.67

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verbund from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Performance

OEZVY stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.