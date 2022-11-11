Analyzing Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Berkshire Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Cadence Bank 17.78% 11.92% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bank 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Bancorp and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Cadence Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.48 $195.16 million $1.72 16.74

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.