Analyzing Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heartland Financial USA and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Popular has a consensus price target of $98.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 27.90% 11.39% 1.09% Popular 32.87% 21.19% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 3.02 $219.92 million $4.69 10.87 Popular $2.76 billion 1.97 $934.89 million $13.74 5.28

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Popular beats Heartland Financial USA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 129 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

