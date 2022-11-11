Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 28200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market cap of C$24.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
