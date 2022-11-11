Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 9700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

