Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.96) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 191.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after buying an additional 448,121 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

