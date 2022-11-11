Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 4,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 93,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Apexigen in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85.
Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.
