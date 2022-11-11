Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 4,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 93,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Apexigen in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Apexigen Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apexigen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apexigen stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,894,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Apexigen accounts for 1.9% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned 8.83% of Apexigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

