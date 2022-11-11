API3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.45 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00009156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $97.01 million and $9.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00557193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.57 or 0.29023297 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

