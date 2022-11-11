AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 5.7 %

APP stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.