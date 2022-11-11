Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 41.15 ($0.47). Approximately 13,945,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,592% from the average daily volume of 517,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.48).

Appreciate Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2,070.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Appreciate Group

(Get Rating)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.