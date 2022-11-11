Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $111.55. 79,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

