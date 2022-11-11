Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.13.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,458. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

