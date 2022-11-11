Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys Shares of 50,000 Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter worth $311,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $934,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

JAQC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,816. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

