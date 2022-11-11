Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Stock Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,848 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in TWO were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOA. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TWO by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 281,867 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in TWO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TWO by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 152,175 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TWO by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 88,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWOA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,546. two has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

