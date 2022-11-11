Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Decreases Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,774 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.40% of DocGo worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter worth $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Performance

DocGo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 6,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $780.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.89. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.41.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

