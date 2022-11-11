Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $1.41 Million Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,293 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.37% of Big Sky Growth Partners worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSKY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Price Performance

Big Sky Growth Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 119,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.91.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

