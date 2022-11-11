Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,981 shares during the quarter. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 makes up approximately 1.3% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $9,620,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 945,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCB remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

