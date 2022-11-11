Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 125,168 Shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,168 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.21% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,609,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 45.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 582,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 182,636 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 14.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,240,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 277,113 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,506,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

ESAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 112,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

