Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 15,349 Shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARBG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,405. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.