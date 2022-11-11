Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 55,957 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,957 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.09% of Li-Cycle worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of ($1.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
