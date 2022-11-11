Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $38,488,512.11 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $38,488,512.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARES traded up $5.90 on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,711. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

