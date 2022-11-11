Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 28.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

