Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

