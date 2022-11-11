ARMOR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $352,770.31 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $352,770.31 and $17,309.06 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

