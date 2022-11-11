Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.80

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.80 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 22.80 ($0.26). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 68,300 shares changing hands.
Artilium Trading Down 99.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.80.
Artilium Company Profile
Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.
