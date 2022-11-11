Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARVN. Capital One Financial started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $45.52 on Friday. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 76.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Arvinas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Arvinas by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

