Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARVN. Capital One Financial started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.
Shares of ARVN opened at $45.52 on Friday. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.89.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
