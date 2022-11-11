ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 12,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 79,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

