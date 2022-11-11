Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.56.

NYSE:ASH opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

