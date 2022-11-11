Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.56.
Ashland Price Performance
NYSE:ASH opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashland (ASH)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.