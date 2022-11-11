Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

About Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Ashland by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.