Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,850.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASBFY. HSBC lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Investec lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

