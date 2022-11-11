Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Assurant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Assurant Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

