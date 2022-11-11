Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty comprises approximately 9.8% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 2.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $72,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

