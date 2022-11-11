Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $14.17. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 140,383 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

