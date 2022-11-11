AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($80.02) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($143.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a £110 ($126.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £130 ($149.68) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 528 ($6.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching £106.30 ($122.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,744. The company has a market cap of £164.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.72. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($132.87).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

