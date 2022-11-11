AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £125 ($143.93) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($149.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($143.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($138.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, set a £120 ($138.17) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

Shares of AZN opened at £108.82 ($125.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a one year high of £115.40 ($132.87). The company has a market cap of £168.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.69.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

