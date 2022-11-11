Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,685,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $1,747,177.62.

On Friday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $1,694,718.36.

On Monday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $1,658,281.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Up 15.2 %

TEAM opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $451.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -158.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.