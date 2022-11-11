Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $210.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $375.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.74.

Atlassian Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $140.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -158.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $451.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,685,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,658. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

