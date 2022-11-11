Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

