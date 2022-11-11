Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

